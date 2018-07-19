The Russians Who Allegedly Hacked the DNC Sexted a Playboy Model and ‘Bond Girl’

In the early summer of 2016, the world was a much simpler place. Then, the Democratic National Committee got hacked, and someone calling themselves Guccifer 2.0 came out of nowhere claiming to be the culprit of the high-profile breach.

I remember thinking at the time: I’ve seen this movie before. There’s a data breach, and some hacker with a colorful name claims responsibility. But things got weirder once I started talking to Guccifer 2.0. For one, the hacker claimed to be Romanian, but they couldn’t really speak Romanian. And a large number of respected security researchers at that point were already accusing Guccifer 2.0 of being part of a sloppy attempt by the Russian government to cover up their own hack.

“I’m a hacker, manager, philosopher, women lover,” Guccifer 2.0 told me in what was at the time the first ever interview they gave.

That last part, as bizarre as it sounds, may have been the only real thing Guccifer 2.0 ever told me. On Thursday, the British tabloid The Sun reported that the former “Bond girl” and Playboy model Robbin Young was in contact with Guccifer 2.0 and exchanged “steamy” DMs with him over Twitter.

“When I’m sexually satiated… After hours of sensual lovemaking…You’re my… Naughty addiction.. I desire… Mmmm… French Fries… Why do you… Satisfy me so?” Young reportedly told Guccifer 2.0.

The persona, whom American prosecutors believe was controlled by officers in the Russian military intelligence agency known as the GRU, entertained the online affair, according to screenshots of direct messages between Young and Guccifer 2.0 published by The Sun.

“Wow u r making me breath harder .. ur soul’s so pure and unspoiled .. it beckons me,” Guccifer 2.0 reportedly wrote.

Young did not respond to a request for comment. Guccifer 2.0 could not be reached as their Twitter account has since been suspended after the indictment of 12 Russian agents.

The model clarified on Twitter that “many” of her messages exchanged with Guccifer 2.0 were about “serious topics.” To support that, she posted the screenshot of a conversation in which Guccifer 2.0 mentions Seth Rich, a DNC employee who was murdered and became the subject of a despicable and baseless conspiracy theory that claimed he was the source of the data Guccifer 2.0 published.

I don’t know what makes me more upset: that we now live in a reality where a construct of Russian spies had a cyber-affair, or that Russian military officers had enough free time while hacking the US elections to sext over Twitter.

“If this is all true it’s like I’ve had Twitter sex with 12 Russian hackers,” Young said.

