Harry Styles Concert Tickets to Be Re-Released at Original Price After Ticketmaster Busted Scalpers

Ticketmaster caught scalpers using fake accounts to buy multiple tickets to Harry Styles’ Madison Square Garden residency. In response, they have shared details on re-releasing those tickets.

Styles initially announced the 30-show residency in January 2026, with tickets sold in stages on January 30 and February 4. In a social media post on April 22, Ticketmaster revealed they’d caught scalpers with “thousands of illegal tickets.”

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Saumil Mehta, president of Ticketmaster, said in the statement that scammers were targeting lower-priced tickets. When every date sold out, they resold them for absurdly high prices.

Ticketmaster Shares Details for Fans To Request Harry Styles’ NYC Tickets

The scalped tickets were canceled, said Mehta, “none of which had been transferred to fans.” Additionally, Ticketmaster is “working with the tour to release [tickets] back to fans for the original price.” The statement then outlined the prices, which reportedly include all fees. 19% of tickets will be $50, and 77% will be under $75, with 100% of tickets listed under $130.

Ticketmaster’s statement stressed that fans who purchased tickets directly through Ticketmaster were not affected. Additionally, anyone who had already received transferred or resale tickets in their accounts, or fans attending dates outside of New York, was not affected.

An update on ticket releases for Harry Styles Together, Together in NYC! We caught scalpers with tickets, took action and we are working with Harry and his team to get them back to fans at the original price. 🎫



Scroll for more info. pic.twitter.com/OmAhmNFDrn — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) April 22, 2026

For fans who did have their purchases canceled, Ticketmaster shared details on how to obtain the re-released tickets. Starting at noon on Thursday, April 30, fans can request tickets through Ticketmaster’s official Harry Styles artist page. Requests are open until 5 p.m. on Friday, May 1.

However, a request does not guarantee an opportunity to purchase tickets. Fans should receive a confirmation email by May 8 if their request is granted. Ticketmaster did not disclose how many tickets would be re-released.

Harry Styles’ Together, Together Tour is made up of several small residencies in seven global cities. The tour kicks off on May 16 in Amsterdam, where he’ll stay for six nights. Same in London starting on June 12. Then, two nights each in São Paulo and Mexico City, before embarking on the massive 30-date NYC residency from August 26 to October 31. He concludes the tour with four dates in Australia, two in Melbourne and two in Sydney.