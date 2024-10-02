New ‘Healthy Rice’ Could Help Millions Fight Diabetes

Rice is a food staple for more than 3.5 billion people. It’s also one of the world’s leading causes of diabetes. That’s why some scientists set out to develop a healthier variety of rice that can potentially significantly lower glycemic index levels—and has a higher protein content.

In a recent paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the team describes their research as “an important […] resource to address food and nutritional security.”

Diabetes affects 537 million adults in the world, a number that is projected to rise to 783 million by 2045, according to the International Diabetes Foundation. This new rice variety could help the world better manage their diets and diabetes while lowering the number of future cases of diabetes. That’s especially helpful in Asia, where more than 60% of diabetes cases in the world can be found and rice just happens to be a staple of nearly every meal of the day.

The traditional white rice you grew up with has a glycemic index between 70 and 72. It spikes blood sugar levels, which is a real pain in the ass for people with type 2 diabetes. The new rice–developed by the International Rice Research Institute, or IRRI, in collaboration with researchers from the University of California and the Max Planck Institute—has a glycemic index as low as 25.

IRRI used its massive rice gene bank to screen 380 seed samples over a decade to identify genetic markers for lower glycemic index and higher protein. They crossed two existing rice varieties—Samba Mahsuri, which has good grain quality, and IR36 amylose extender, which has high amylose content and low glycemic index—then selected and bred the offspring over multiple generations. The result? A new type of rice that’s visually indistinguishable from common white rice but way healthier for you.

The rice is currently undergoing trials and over 10 provinces in the Philippines with some plans for cultivation in India. The researchers are hoping the new rice will hit the market within the next two years. This new rice won’t be a miracle cure-all for anybody who is diabetic or prediabetic. Of course, you’ve still got to watch out for sugary drinks and ultra-processed foods, but if one of the most consumed foods in the world can be made a little healthier, then that can’t hurt at all. Let’s just hope it tastes good.