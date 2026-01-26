Highguard Release Time: Steam, PS5 & Xbox Launch Date and Times Explained

After its debut at The Game Awards 2026, Highguard is finally launching this week. This guide will break down when you can play the new free-to-play multiplayer title from the creators of Apex Legends. Here are the Highguard release times on Steam, PS5, and Xbox in every region explained.

Steam Highguard Release Time Revealed

Screenshot: Wildlight Entertainment

When Highguard was announced at The Game Awards this year, the multiplayer received a lukewarm reception from players. This was largely due to fans being disappointed that it was “the final reveal” at the ceremony. However, weeks after its debut, hype has slowly started to build back up around the multiplayer. And I mean, come on, it is still the next game from the creators of Apex Legends and Titanfall.

Videos by VICE

The Highguard release date is on Monday, January 26, 2026. However, we currently only have a launch time for the Steam version of the game. That is because Valve has updated the store to include a countdown clock for when the multiplayer goes live. With that said, the Highguard release time is 10 AM PT or 1 PM ET. For your convenience, we will make a chart below that shows the release time in every major region.

Screenshot: Wildlight Entertainment

Highguard Release Time (Per Region)

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 10:00 AM January 26, 2026 North America (ET) 1:00 PM January 26, 2026 United Kingdom (GMT) 6:00 PM January 26, 2026 Europe (CET) 7:00 PM January 26, 2026 Japan (JST) 3:00 AM January 27, 2026 Brazil (BRT) 3:00 PM January 26, 2026 Australia (AEDT)* 5:00 AM January 27, 2026

Screenshot: Wildlight Entertainment

You may be wondering if the above release times apply to consoles as well. Currently, we don’t know. There has actually been some confusion over whether the Highguard PS5 release date is the same as PC and Steam. Initially, players believed that the game’s console launch would be delayed due to the website having a grayed-out option for other platforms.

However, a recent post by Geoff Keighley seems to imply that Highguard is, in fact, also launching on PS5 and Xbox on January 26, 2026. In a post on X, Keighley wrote, “Just 4 days until the launch of Highguard on Monday on Steam and consoles.”

Screenshot: X @geoffkeighley

The “and consoles” part is important here. So, presumably, the Highguard PS5 release time will be the same as Steam and start at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on January 26. Although, we’ll have to wait and see, as consoles could still have a slightly delayed release time rollout from Steam.

Play video

Interestingly, developer Wildlight Entertainment is hosting a Highguard launch showcase at 10 AM PT which we’ve embedded above. So yeah, we should find out concrete launch times for all additional platforms during the special livestream event. However if you want to play the game first, then Steam is your best bet as we know it launches on PC at the same time as the Showcase goes live.