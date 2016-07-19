Homemade Piccalilli Recipe

This recipe’ll make loads but if you put it into sterilised jars (watch a video on YouTube) it’ll keep forever and you can give it to people for Christmas and stuff.

Servings: 4

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 2 hours

Ingredients



1 bulb fennel, cut into ½-inch pieces

½ head broccoli, cut into small florets

¼ large cauliflower, cut into small florets

2 red chilies, seeds still in, finely sliced

1 green chile, seeds still in, finely sliced 4 ounces|113 grams green beans, chopped into 1-inch pieces

2 ½ ounces|72 grams runner beans, cut into short lengths

3 shallots, cut into eighths

½ red onion, roughly chopped

½ cup fine sea salt

1 tablespoon mustard oil

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon mustard seeds

1 tablespoon turmeric

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 tablespoon English mustard powder

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup|227 ml white wine vinegar

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 tablespoon dried oregano

2 bay leaves

1 garlic cloves, crushed

1 Granny Smith apple, peeled and grated

1 mango, peeled, stoned, and roughly chopped

Directions

Place the fennel, broccoli, cauliflower, chillies, beans, shallots, and onion in a bowl and cover with the salt and 10 cups|2.35 liters water (enough to cover). Let sit in a cool place for 1 hour. Heat the mustard oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add the cumin, mustard seeds, turmeric, and nutmeg and cook until the seeds begin to pop, 11 minutes. Lower the heat to medium and add the mustard powder, flour, a splash of vinegar, and 3 ounces|100 ml water. Stir well and cook for 1 to 2 minutes. Add the sugar, oregano, bay leaves, garlic, apple, and mango and cook 2 to 3 minutes. Drain the vegetables and add them to the pan, stirring well to coat. Cook until the vegetables have just started to soften and release some juice, about 20 minutes. Divide the piccalilli into sterilized jars and enjoy.

