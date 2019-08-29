How Researchers Track Malware

We’ve all heard of high profile hacks, like Stuxnet which basically took out the Iranian nuclear program, or that time when Seth Rogen’s stoner comedy made North Korea really, really pissed off and then they hacked Sony.

And the key to those hacks is malware, or software specifically and intentionally designed to damage computer systems.

But one thing some people often ask themselves is: what is malware, exactly? Well, ultimately just some lines of code. On this week’s CYBER we have someone who researches it for a living: malware analyst Tarik Salah of Domain Tools.