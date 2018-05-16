You Should Be Using Two-Factor Authentication on Everything

This post is part of a weeklong series to help our readers improve their digital security. Follow along here.

Day Three: Turn on Two-Factor Authentication

Starting with your most sensitive and most-used accounts (anything with a credit card number attached, like Amazon), log in and check to see if there’s an option to turn on two-factor authentication (also known as 2FA or two-step verification). If there is, set it up. Do this for as many accounts as possible—you can see all the services that offer 2FA at twofactorauth.org.

Why should I do this?

Our guide says: “Having unique, strong passwords is a great first step, but even those can be stolen. By enabling two-factor, you’ll need something more than just your password to log into those accounts.”