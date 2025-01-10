Indie Invasion V5: Guess Who’s Back — Back Again

You thought it was over? No. Indie Invasion is forever. After a two-week hiatus, we’re back in action — highlighting only the most captivating indie games we can get our hands on! So, what’s on the indie menu today? Strategy Sorbet? Mystery Meringue Pie? I guess that’s for us to know and you to find out!

let the indie invasion commence!

Screenshot: Suspicious Developments

I slept on Tactical Breach Wizards when it came out last year. Too much going on, you see. Well, soon, I’ll give it a go because it’s right up my alley! I love unique strategy games, and Tactical Breach Wizards has the style and substance to keep me invested for longer than I probably should be. I’ve been told it has great characters and encourages off-the-wall experimentation with the spells at your disposal. Say less.

Videos by VICE

I also hear it has great writing, and that’s always an easy sell for me!

Screenshot: Embers

Because apparently I hate myself, I’ll be cannonballing into Murky Divers this week. It’s a bit like Lethal Company and Content Warning, except with an added element that’s scarier than both — the ocean. Thalassophobia be damned, I’m ready to face my fears of deep, dark waters.

It just launched into 1.0, introducing new biomes, customizations, and underwater terrors. Like its Lethal Company counterpart, it’s undoubtedly packed with enough co-op shenanigans to offset its horrifying setting. Hey, I’ll be diving with others. That means the odds of me being grabbed by tentacles are way lower! …Right?

Screenshot: Raw Fury

My next few days will be pretty indie-heavy as I’ll be focusing on Tails Noir, the actual first entry in the Slow Game Club. Playing as a raccoon detective has me very intrigued, and I can’t wait to dive in. Beyond that, I’ll be getting into an indie horror game named Dead Letter Dept. that the team and I are excited to check out. I’ll also be knocking the rust off in [REDACTED]. Been a while since I jumped into it.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

This week, my wife and I have been diving into the House Flipper 2 co-op beta. Things have been going much smoother than originally anticipated, and we’ve finally bought our first house together in the game! We’re aiming for a very specific type of vibe — the house is less than 600 sq ft, so there isn’t much room to work with. But beyond the lack of space, we’ve found plenty of room to make the magic happen!

Genuinely, it’s shocking how much fun House Flipper 2 is with another person. It was one of those games that didn’t exactly hook me by myself, but I can’t put it down when we play together. Yes, there are bugs, and some of them are more horrifying than others. Otherwise? This may be exactly what we’ve been waiting for since we finished PowerWash Simulator. Well, at least until the Wallace and Gromit DLC pack hits… then it’s going to be a different story.

and indie invasion comes to a close

Ah, you love the smell of varied indie games in the morning (or whatever time of day it is when you read this)! The indies are the lifeblood of the games industry, and if there’s a chance we can make a difference and give these titles the visibility they deserve? Hey, it’s the least we can do for such impactful, creative experiences!