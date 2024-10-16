Runaway Very-Giant Pumpkin Briefly Overwhelms Ohio Cops

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown!

This massive inflatable pumpkin blew onto a road after escaping its Halloween-obsessed owner’s house in Bay Village, Ohio, requiring multiple police officers to control it.

Videos by VICE

Now, I’m all about Halloween (it’s basically my Christmas), but if you’re planning to go all-out with your decorations, you should at least make sure they’re secure—especially on a rainy, windy day.

The entire ordeal was captured in a hilarious dashcam video, which the local police department later shared on its Facebook.

“On Monday, October 14, Bay Village Police were dispatched to the area of Wolf Road and Saddler Road for a runaway pumpkin,” the department wrote. “Luckily, no officers (or pumpkins) were harmed during the event. Once backup officers arrived, the pumpkin was returned to the homeowner.”

While no one was hurt, one of the officers was seemingly swallowed by the ginormous jack-o’-lantern. As he called for backup, another officer stepped in to help rescue his colleague.

The entire time, both sides of the road were blocked by this huge lawn decoration, stopping traffic. At least the drivers had an entertaining show as they waited.

The blow-up pumpkin was eventually returned to the homeowner.

“As funny as this is, it’s also a good reminder to deflate your decorations during a wind/storm,” one person commented on Facebook. “Thankfully, it didn’t get tied up in the power lines or worse.”