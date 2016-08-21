What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 8/21



First, a moment of silence for Justin Bieber’s Instagram account. No, seriously. What the fuck am I supposed to do while I wait for him to reactivate it? Where will I find all of the offensive blonde braid photos to post, especially since Khloe Kardashian doesn’t count as a musician? I’m seriously at a loss here, so if you have any tips holler at me @kath3000.

Justin Bieber

Deep, heavy sighs. #NeverForget

Eminem

Views from The Joe. #WelcometoDetroit Photo cred: @jeremydeputat A photo posted by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on Aug 16, 2016 at 8:31pm PDT

Okay, back to important things. Eminem hopped off the set of 8 Mile to catch up with Drake, who was just listening to “Thuggish Ruggish Bone” in his bedroom with those big ‘70s headphones on, and they both decided to troll Joe Budden. That’s not exactly how this went down, but this is what their outfits are giving me. Sweet Jesus, look at how pleased Drake looks with himself.

Meek Mill

For All the people that doubted I promise I’ll never forget you! #donq A photo posted by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Aug 16, 2016 at 2:55pm PDT

And just to revisit Drake’s previous beef, Meek Mill apparently lives in a house that’s in Nicki Minaj’s name. Is that your mansion or your girl’s mansion? That joke NEVER GETS OLD.

Ellie Goulding

A photo posted by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on Aug 18, 2016 at 2:12pm PDT

Ellie is out here speaking to our souls again with a crew neck that provides all of the wisdom we need. Also her new song “Still Falling For You” has me in the fetal position.

Nina Sky

…So you know it’s real. A photo posted by Nina Sky | Nicole and Natalie (@yourfavoritetwins) on Aug 16, 2016 at 6:43pm PDT

The ladies of Nina Sky have been killing it lately on the ‘Gram. Here’s more proof with these New Yorker tattoos.

Leo Velasquez

At 9j with and amazing Artist @mrtwothree A photo posted by Leo Velasquez (@evidentfuture) on Aug 8, 2016 at 12:17pm PDT

Not a musician, but this bright soul named Leo Velasquez styled many celebs including Usher, and he passed away this week in a tragic accident. Sending prayers to his family. Rest well, LV The Stylist.

Jaden Smith

Variety A photo posted by Jaden Smith (@christiaingrey) on Aug 16, 2016 at 11:52am PDT

Jaden Smith is giving me Terence Trent D’Arby here. If you don’t know who that is, then your Google must be broken.

Chris Brown

@iamkevinwong AGENDA 2016 Vegas A photo posted by 1 YOU 2 HATE (@chrisbrownofficial) on Aug 16, 2016 at 1:36pm PDT

If Chris Brown made music as often as he seems to make bold hairstyle decisions, we would stop talking about everything but his music. P.S. Spacey jacket, bruh.

Bow Wow

Classic A photo posted by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Aug 16, 2016 at 3:38pm PDT

Bow Wow, back when he dressed like he was in TLC and was adorable and didn’t say ridiculous things about race to mess us all up.

Kathleen Hanna

Pre show bag A photo posted by Kathleen Hanna (@mskathleenhanna) on Aug 16, 2016 at 5:31pm PDT

Posting because I want that change purse and my full name isn’t even Kathleen.

2 Chainz

Drenching waiting on a #wetfloorsign A photo posted by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Aug 17, 2016 at 9:07pm PDT

You know Tity Boi searched everywhere for that folding chair just so he could show off his shoes. I respect that.

Christina Milian

With my Messy Bitches A photo posted by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on Aug 18, 2016 at 11:23pm PDT

When you’re trying hard to make your new purse the star of the show but your friends and their loud-ass personalities are showing out too much.

Twenty One Pilots

thank you for the shows this summer. find all the photos from nyc night twø on our facebook page. |-/ A photo posted by twenty one pilots (@twentyonepilots) on Aug 18, 2016 at 2:44pm PDT

I thought this was Simon Rex for a moment. I was disappointed when I realized it wasn’t.

Lil Yachty

Day & Night. – Sailing Team Money Team A photo posted by Lil Boat Sailing Team (@lilyachty) on Aug 17, 2016 at 4:34pm PDT

Lil Yachty and his friends look like those kids from the neighborhood who show up like “Can so and so come out and play?”

Diplo

Nah A photo posted by diplo (@diplo) on Aug 18, 2016 at 3:34pm PDT

I’m so over enjoying Diplo’s face. Ugh.

Kathy Iandoli is never over enjoying her own face. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath30000.