What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 8/21

Photo via Eminem on Instagram
First, a moment of silence for Justin Bieber’s Instagram account. No, seriously. What the fuck am I supposed to do while I wait for him to reactivate it? Where will I find all of the offensive blonde braid photos to post, especially since Khloe Kardashian doesn’t count as a musician? I’m seriously at a loss here, so if you have any tips holler at me @kath3000.
Justin Bieber
Deep, heavy sighs. #NeverForget
Eminem
Okay, back to important things. Eminem hopped off the set of 8 Mile to catch up with Drake, who was just listening to “Thuggish Ruggish Bone” in his bedroom with those big ‘70s headphones on, and they both decided to troll Joe Budden. That’s not exactly how this went down, but this is what their outfits are giving me. Sweet Jesus, look at how pleased Drake looks with himself.
Meek Mill
And just to revisit Drake’s previous beef, Meek Mill apparently lives in a house that’s in Nicki Minaj’s name. Is that your mansion or your girl’s mansion? That joke NEVER GETS OLD.
Ellie Goulding
Ellie is out here speaking to our souls again with a crew neck that provides all of the wisdom we need. Also her new song “Still Falling For You” has me in the fetal position.
Nina Sky
The ladies of Nina Sky have been killing it lately on the ‘Gram. Here’s more proof with these New Yorker tattoos.
Leo Velasquez
Not a musician, but this bright soul named Leo Velasquez styled many celebs including Usher, and he passed away this week in a tragic accident. Sending prayers to his family. Rest well, LV The Stylist.
Jaden Smith
Jaden Smith is giving me Terence Trent D’Arby here. If you don’t know who that is, then your Google must be broken.
Chris Brown
If Chris Brown made music as often as he seems to make bold hairstyle decisions, we would stop talking about everything but his music. P.S. Spacey jacket, bruh.
Bow Wow
Bow Wow, back when he dressed like he was in TLC and was adorable and didn’t say ridiculous things about race to mess us all up.
Kathleen Hanna
Posting because I want that change purse and my full name isn’t even Kathleen.
2 Chainz
You know Tity Boi searched everywhere for that folding chair just so he could show off his shoes. I respect that.
Christina Milian
When you’re trying hard to make your new purse the star of the show but your friends and their loud-ass personalities are showing out too much.
Twenty One Pilots
I thought this was Simon Rex for a moment. I was disappointed when I realized it wasn’t.
Lil Yachty
Lil Yachty and his friends look like those kids from the neighborhood who show up like “Can so and so come out and play?”
Diplo
I’m so over enjoying Diplo’s face. Ugh.
Kathy Iandoli is never over enjoying her own face. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath30000.