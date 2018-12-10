It’s Almost GOTY Time, And Some Last-Minute Very Good Games Have Us Shook

December is a big month for a lot of reasons. It’s only a few weeks until we get a few days off, and reset for the new year. The Chicago Bears are playing meaningful football for the first time in nearly a decade. And we’re also feverishly trying to play as many video games as possible, so we can figure out what our game of the year lists are. The problem? A bunch of last-minute games we didn’t expect to like so much are forcing Austin, Rob, Natalie, Patrick and Cado to throw up their hands and totally rethink their list. Who will be sacrificed in pursuit of a pure top 10 list?

Discussed: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mutant Year Zero, Return of the Obra Dinn, Ashen

