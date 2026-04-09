Jack Harlow Allegedly Asked Grammy-Nominated Collaborator to Leave Her Name off a Song They Already Co-Wrote

Jack Harlow has had some less-than-stellar press surrounding his new album, Monica. The rapper-turned-R&B artist previously said he “got blacker” for the record. Now, he’s been accused of asking a Grammy-nominated “hit maker” to be a “ghostwriter” on a track after they had finished working on it.

In footage that is going viral, singer-songwriter Jocelyn “Jozzy” Donald shared the story. She claimed that, after a great day of working together, Harlow reached out to her later in the evening. “[He] pretty much wanted me to be a ghostwriter,” Jozzy said. She claimed that Harlow told her he did not want people to know they’d worked together.

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Singer and song writer Jozzy revealed Jack Harlow requested she not receive credit on work they did together. Jack allegedly suggested she be a ghostwriter.



Jack Harlow recently released a “neo-soul” album that was met with controversy after stating he “got blacker” for the… pic.twitter.com/HC8IhAnqXI — CHILLING WITH MONIE🌹 (@CWMonieHQ) April 9, 2026

Jozzy has worked with some big names in the past, including SZA, 21 Savage, and Metro Boomin. In 2024, she received two Grammy nominations in the same category. She was nominated for an Album of the Year Grammy Award for the work she did on Beyoncé’s Renaissance album and Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous.

“That s*** hurt me,” Jozzy said of Harlow allegedly asking her to relinquish songwriting credits. “In my head, I’m like, ‘I’m a hit maker…what the f***?’” she said. Jozzy then added, “I’m not a ghostwriter…if the song comes out, I’m letting n***** know I wrote it.”

Jozzy went on to say that she and Harlow have not worked together since. She did add that she still respects him for being transparent with her about his expectations, even though they didn’t see eye to eye on it.

Harlow’s “blacker” comment came during a New York Times interview published the same day as his new album. During the conversation, one of the two interviewers noted, “You didn’t retreat into a whiter genre, in fact, arguably you went deeper…” Harlow replied, “I got blacker.”

He was then asked if this was a “conscious” decision, “a little twist on the typical move” made by white rappers like Jelly Roll and MGK.

“It certainly made what I already wanted to do even more appealing, absolutely,” Harlow responded. “I love Black music. I love the sound of Black music. And, of course, I’m hyper-aware of the politics of today, that safer landing spot that a lot of my white contemporaries have found.”

Harlow then added, “I’m not gonna pretend, with what you’re talking about, that I was like, huh, I guess you’re right! I knew that there were multiple things appealing about this route, but I also came to the decision, I’m proud to say, off of what feels good in my ear.”