Jaws Absolutely Devours Tom Dosland Whole

I cannot even imagine. Would you just … How about you … Try taking a look at … Oh my god.

Maui’s Pe’ahi, a.k.a. Jaws, is absolutely going off right now amidst peak El Niño, and these waves couldn’t be more vicious if they tried. Just check out big wave surfer Tom Dosland as he drops in and loses steam. His board gets torn up like a paper crane in a hurricane, leaving him to fall mercilessly into the maw of the ocean. Ice packs. Definitely ice packs.

Videos by VICE

Read More: We Tagged Along for the Biggest Surf at Jaws in More Than a Decade

