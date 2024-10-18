Jay Cutler Arrested for DUI and Gun Possession in Tennessee

A late afternoon car crash wound up leading to jail time for former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler.

Cutler rear-ended a car around 5 PM on Thursday. After cops came, a simple accident resulted in Cutler being arrested for a DUI. One of the two guns found in his vehicle was also loaded.

In addition to being served a DUI, Cutler was also busted for failure to exercise due care, violation of implied consent law, and possession of a handgun while under the influence, according to TMZ.

Cutler’s run-in with the law saw him spend brief time in a Franklin, Tennessee jail before he posted $5,000 bail. The 41-year-old was released around 10PM.

When officers arrived on the two of the two-car crash, they reportedly smelled booze. Cutler was slurring his words and had bloodshot eyes… so he was basically a walking billboard of what a drunk person looks like. He ended up getting blood taken at the hospital after refusing a field sobriety test.

According to WKRN and court documents, Cutler initially sought to leave the scene, even going as far as to offer the driver that he hit $2,000 to move on with their day and not report the accident. The outlet said the driver went to a local hospital to get checked out after reporting that they were experiencing back pain.

Cutler, now the owner of the outdoors company Outsider, spent 12 years in the NFL before retiring in 2017. A quintessential early-2010s QB, he also co-starred in a reality show with his ex-wife Kristin Cavallari. He played for the Chicago Bears, where he set a number of franchise quarterback records, as well as the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins. Along the way, he earned all-star recognition in 2008 with his one and only Pro Bowl selection.