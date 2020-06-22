kabab-koobideh-recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 large yellow onion, peeled

1 ½ pounds|680 grams double-ground ground beef

2 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

2 teaspoons sumac, plus more for serving

½ teaspoon baking soda

5 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

lavash bread, to serve

olive oil, to serve

Italian flat-leaf parsley

Persian basil

limes wedges for serving

Directions

Grate the onion into a large bowl. Squeeze out as much liquid as possible, discarding the liquid. Add the beef, salt, sumac, and baking soda and mix to incorporate. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate 1 hour. Light a charcoal grill. Divide the meat into 4 equal-sized balls and, working with one ball of meat at a time and using wet hands, form the meat up and around a skewer. Repeat with remaining meat and skewers. Place the skewers on the grill. Wait about 30 seconds, then turn them. Keep turning them every 30 seconds for 2 to 3 minutes and continue cooking until charred and cooked through, 3 minutes more. Brush each side with butter and transfer to a platter on top of the lavash. Season with salt and squeeze the fresh lime juice over the top. Drizzle with the olive oil and sprinkle with sumac and the herbs. Serve with lime wedges.

