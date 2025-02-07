Kanye West Working on ‘Wife by Husband’ Book About Bianca Censori

Kanye West has had many irons in the fire over the years, and he’s apparently adding one or two more: author and/or publisher.

TMZ reports that the rapper has filed trademark applications for something to do with his wife, Bianca Censori, which may be a book about her with the title “Wife By Husband.”

However, TMZ reports that he’s planning for this moniker to be inclusive of various genres, like biographies, non-fiction, and picture books.

Ye filed through his Ox Paha Inc. brand that he used to help coin the phrase, “I miss you when I wake up before you,” which was inspired by Censori. He was said to be seeking ways to utilize the slogan for a unique collection of products and services, such as moisturizers, “biological cloning” and plush toys, among other things, per Hot New Hip-Hop.

Reportedly, West also previously used Ox Paha Inc. to trademark “Yews” for music, streaming, television, games, clothing, education, and more.

It’s unclear what the nature of a “Wife By Husband” book about Censori would look like but, in Kanye’s hands, the possibilities are truly endless.