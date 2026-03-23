Kesha just announced The Freedom Tour for summer 2026.

The 25-date run will see the pop star hitting most major U.S. (and select Canadian) markets, plus a couple previously announced U.K. and Ireland festival dates for good measure.

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Chromeo will be in support at most North American shows, with Sizzy Rocket, MEEK, and Erika Jayne appearing at select dates in the opening slot.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 01: Singer-songwriter Kesha performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 01, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)

The Freedom Tour will kick off May 23 in Chula Vista, California, before heading on to such stops as Concord, California; Toronto, Ontario; Raleigh, North Carolina; Dallas, Texas; Hershey, Pennsylvania; and Grand Rapids, Michigan; plus an appearance at Colorado’s famed Red Rocks. The final stop of the tour will be Noblesville, Indiana, on August 30.

View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

Kesha explained the inspiration behind The Freedom Tour in a press release, saying, “I’ve lived through the fire. This tour is about what comes after. Freedom isn’t just leaving something behind—it’s discovering that what you have lived through has made you magnificently who you are.”

The singer continued, “We have survived. Now we get to be free. Let’s be free together. I want to know what freedom feels like, with all of you.”

Kesha’s the freedom tour 2026: How to get tickets

Tickets to Kesha’s The Freedom Tour will first be available via presale for Citi cardmembers on Tuesday, March 24 at 10 AM local time. An artist presale will then begin Wednesday, March 25 at 10 AM local time. Set your reminder now!

General onsale for The Freedom Tour will begin Friday, March 27 at 10 AM local on Ticketmaster.

Once tickets go onsale, you can also find yours at StubHub. Transactions on StubHub are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

05/23 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

05/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum *

05/27 – Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord *

05/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena *

05/30 – West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre *

06/01 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

06/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater *

06/05 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

06/06 – Toronto, ON @ All Things Go Festival

06/08 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater *

06/10 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

06/14 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival

07/03 – Leeds, UK @ Roundhay Park #

07/05 – Margate, UK @ Dreamland Festival

07/07 – Cork, IE @ Live at the Marquee

07/10 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park #

07/15 – Quebec, QC @ Festival d’Été de Québec

08/03 – Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater ^

08/05 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ^

08/07 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ^

08/09 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^

08/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater ^

08/14 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live ^

08/15 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium ^

08/18 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Albany Med Health System at SPAC +

08/19 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center +

08/21 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center +

08/22 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena &

08/25 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake +

08/26 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater +

08/29 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre +

08/30 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center +

* = w/ Chromeo and Sizzy Rocket

# = w/ Pitbull

^ = w/ Chromeo and MEEK

+ = w/ Chromeo and Erika Jayne

& = w/ Erika Jayne