Killer Mike Talked Shit About Bill O’Reilly on Bill Maher’s HBO Show Last Night, and It Was Glorious

Killer Mike appeared on HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher last night alongside Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Heather McGhee, John Waters, Charles Murray, and John Waters (!) and immediately distinguished himself as the perfect talk-show pundit. He was smart, he was funny, he was passionate, and he said that arch conservative windbag and clueless hip-hop connoisseur Bill O’Reilly was “full of more shit than an outhouse.”

Watch him buddy up with Maher and discuss the Baltimore uprising with a dapper-as-ever John Waters (who has a few unorthodox suggestions of his own). Mike makes some incredibly salient points, and shows once again why he’s one of the leading voices in hip-hop—and in pop culture in general. We’re counting down the days until he gets his own damn network talk show.