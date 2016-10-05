It’s a Kinetic Mirror, Mirror on the Wall

The hypnotic artist collective responsible for immersive artworks like the Rain Room just released footage of one of their latest sculptures, Fragments. The piece is a kinetic panel installation made up of numerous mirrored squares that register your position and follow your movements. When you stand in the front of it, sensors on each square tilt the surface of the individual panels so that they are facing the viewer. The panels move with a range of motion similar to Nonotak Studio’s Narcisse V1 installation performance. The squares only react if they register your presence, so only a partial section of the larger mirror moves, creating an unusual compound eye effect.

The reactive mirror is just one part of the collective’s first composite exhibition, On the Body, currently showing at the Pace Gallery in New York City. Fragments sits alongside a number of robotic sculptures and installations that collectively examine the relationship between humanity and machines.

Videos by VICE

Fragments by Random International (2016) from Random International on Vimeo.

Fragments is on display as part of On the Body, at Pace Gallery through October 22, 2016. You can check out more pieces from the show, here. To learn more about Random International, head over to their website.

