Kobe Bryant Dead at 41

Kobe Bryant is among those reported dead in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles on Sunday. TMZ first reported the news, which was confirmed by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

An 18-time All-Star, Bryant led the LA Lakers to five NBA championships. Over a 20-year career, he scored 33,643 points, and he retired from the Lakers in 2016. He is widely considered to be one of the greatest NBA players of all time. On Saturday, Lebron James surpassed Bryant on the all-time point leaders list. Bryant tweeted James his congratulations.

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

According to the LA Times, the crash occurred just before 10 a.m., and caused a fire that made it difficult for first responders to get to the site. The Times reports that the helicopter took off from Orange County and crashed in the hills near Calabasas. There were reportedly no survivors.

In the immediate aftermath of the crash, it wasn’t clear who was on the helicopter, though TMZ and other outlets including ESPN are reporting that Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, one of his four children, died in the crash.

Update, 5:28 p.m.: The Orange County Register is reporting that Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli was killed in the crash. Meanwhile, fans are flooding to the Staples Center, where tonight’s Grammys are being held, to grieve for Bryant: