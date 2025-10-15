kota ibushi comments on recent aew injury

Last week, Kota Ibushi suffered an injury on AEW Collision. Now The Golden Star is opening up about what exactly his timetable of recovery looks like. Unfortunately for fans of the beloved Japanese wrestler, he won’t be back in AEW any time soon.

“My current condition. One year to fully recover. Two years until I can step into the ring again,” Ibushi captioned a video of his broken femur on Instagram. “I believe in myself more than the doctors. I absolutely don’t believe in that. I know I have amazing DNA that gives me the ability to heal!!”

Ibushi signed with AEW in November 2023. In August, he revealed that he signed a two-year extension, meaning he remains with All Elite Wrestling until 2027. Some of his most memorable AEW moments include his debut at Blood and Guts, wrestling Kazuchika Okada and his participation in the Lights Out Steel Cage match.

Kota Ibushi’s injury history

The last few years of Ibushi’s career have been plagued by injuries. In 2021, he suffered a shoulder injury in the finals of the G1 Climax. He returned to the ring in 2023 at GCW and Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport. Ibushi wrestled sporadically throughout the rest of the year. In January of 2024 at NOAH the New Year, he got re-injured, keeping him on the shelf once more. He eventually made a comeback but this injury certainly derails storyline plans.

He’s not the only AEW star on the shelf. Ibushi’s former tag team partner, Kenny Omega, is in and out of the ring. He suffered a severe case of Diverticulitis at the tail end of 2023. Other top stars like Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland will be out of the ring for an undisclosed amount of time.

Stay tuned to VICE for updates on AEW and Ibushi’s return timeline when they become available.