Laarb Recipe

Serves 4 to 6

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 3 ½ hours

INGREDIENTS

**for the laarb paste: **2 slivers from one piece galangal

6 dried Thai chilies

¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 whole star anise

1 bay leaf

1 whole cardamom pod

1 whole clove

1 teaspoon coriander seeds

1 teaspoon caraway seeds

1 Indian Long Pepper (Dili)

1 piece nutmeg

½ teaspoon whole black peppercorns

¼ cup|60 ml vegetable oil

1 cup|250 ml fish sauce

1 cup|220 grams palm sugar

**for the laarb: **½ cup|75 grams pine nuts

1 small shallot, finely diced

¼ cup|250 ml olive oil

1 to 2 tablespoons laarb paste, to taste

2 tablespoons fried shallots, plus more for garnish

1 pound|450 grams lamb loin, trimmed and very finely chopped

kosher salt, to taste

¼ cup|3 grams roughly chopped Thai basil leaves

¼ cup|5 grams roughly chopped mint leaves

¼ cup|7 grams roughly chopped dill

1 (4.9-ounce|140-gram) package black sesame rice crackers

DIRECTIONS

Make the laarb paste: Heat oven to 300°F. Combine the galangal, chilies, and the dried spices in an aluminum parcel and roast in the oven for 2 hours uncovered. Shake every 30 minutes and move the spices around. Remove from the oven and cool, then grind all of the spices in a spice grinder. Heat the vegetable oil in a small saucepan over medium-low. Add the ground spices and reduce the heat to low. Add the fish sauce and palm sugar and cook until it forms a thick paste, about 45 minutes to 1 hour. Cool and set aside. Toast the pine nuts: Heat a small skillet over medium-low. Add the pine nuts and cook until golden, 3 to 4 minutes. Place in a small bowl and let cool. Make the laarb: In a large bowl, mix half of the pine nuts, the shallot, olive oil, laarb paste, and 2 tablespoons of fried shallots with the chopped lamb. Season to taste with salt. In a small bowl, combine the herbs. Reserve for garnish. Transfer the lamb mixture to a plate and top with some of the fried shallots and pine nuts. Garnish with the herb salad and a drizzle of olive oil. Serve immediately with the black sesame rice crackers.

