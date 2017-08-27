Lamb Koftas Recipe

Servings: 8

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

1 large Spanish onion, quartered

2 bunches of parsley

1 handful of mint

1 handful of dill

4 pounds|1 kilogram 814 grams ground lamb

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 ½ teaspoons smoked paprika

½ teaspoon cayenne

½ teaspoon chili flakes

2 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon whole cumin, toasted

1 tablespoon whole coriander, toasted

1 tablespoon whole fennel seed, toasted

Directions

Quarter the onion and add to the food processor along with the fresh herbs. Pulse until finely and uniformly chopped. Combine the meat and the herb and onion mixture in a mixing bowl. Add the ground spices and the salt. Grind the whole spices and sift over the meat. Using gloves if you have them, get your hands in there and squish away! Form palm-sized footballs, place on parchment or wax paper in a roasting pan, and cover with cellophane. Refrigerate until it’s time to grill. Over medium-hot coals or medium-high gas flame, grill from 3 to 7 minutes a side. You are looking for delicious grill marks and the koftas to drip with fat. YUM. Serve as soon as possible.

From The Dinner Bell: A Summer Lunch for Saipua

