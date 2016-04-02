Peer through a Leon Vynehall Kaleidoscope in His New Video

UK producer Leon Vynehall‘s just dropped his excellent extended EP Rojus, and now he’s released a video help celebrate the occasion.

In the music video for the single “Blush,” a cavalcade of virtual variegated feathers treat the eyes as the track’s shuffling beat moseys along its eight-and-a-half minute journey. Sometime in the middle of the video, the beat hushes down and a New Guinean Superb Bird of Paradise appears to tantalizes us with a dazzling mating dance. As its moves grow more excited, so to does the beat pick back up in a hypnotic reverie. Watch it above.

Rojus is now out with Running Back records.