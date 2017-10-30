Lobster Mashed Potatoes Recipe

Servings: 4-6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

3 pounds|1 kilogram 360 grams Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and quartered

1 cup|237 ml whole milk

1 cup sour cream

16 tablespoons|2 sticks unsalted butter

1 pound|454 grams cooked and picked lobster meat

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Place potatoes in a saucepan over generously salted water and bring to a boil. Cook until tender, about 12 minutes. Drain and return the potatoes back to the saucepan. Meanwhile, place the milk and half of the butter in a medium saucepan over medium and cook until the butter has melted. Add the mixture along with the sour cream to the pot of potatoes and mash well. Season with salt and pepper. Melt the remaining butter in a large skillet over medium. Add the lobster and cook until heated through, about 3 minutes. Fold the lobster meat and the butter into the mashed potatoes and serve immediately.

