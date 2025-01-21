Lore Nerds, Rise Up! Obsidian Is Dropping ‘Avowed’ Morsels Before Its Release

After numerous delays, we’re finally almost ready for Avowed to be dropped into our laps. Building up a massive RPG world has to be a blast. But it must be easier when there’s already a pre-established universe players can explore. While Pillars of Eternity has also been around for quite some time, it doesn’t hurt to familiarize yourself with the faces you’ll see along the way.

Today I Learned That ‘Pillars of Eternity’ and ‘Avowed’ Take Place in the Same Universe

After seeing how smooth Avowed looks in 3rd person, I’ve been keen to jump in and see what this world has to offer me. It looks like Obsidian Entertainment is, too. They’ve started dropping a Lore of Eora series. It looks to walk new players into the world of Avowed and Pillars of Eternity. While I may not exactly be familiar with CRPGs, I know how much fun it’s going to be smacking things in a typical RPG.

It seems that these Lore drops are going to be happening a bit more frequently as Obsidian builds up toward the release of Avowed. And I, for one, am eager to learn more about this world. Part of me wants to go in blind, like I did with The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. But another part of me wants to soak up as much information about Avowed as possible before I jump into its world. Either way, Lore Nerds should be happy about this, as they’re peeling back the curtain and letting us fall deeper into the world of Eora.

It’s also narrated by Matthew Mercer, so you know it’s bound to be good. It’s a quick video, but if Obsidian keeps pumping them out, I’ll keep tuning in. The gameplay already looked good to me. But if I can see what makes the inner workings of this world tick? That’s got my attention more so than anything else. Give me more deep dive videos, but also, don’t be afraid to share more gameplay. I’m just glad we have a new first-person fantasy RPG to look forward to after the 35 re-releases of Skyrim.