Mac Miller’s ‘Balloonerism’ Debuts at Number 1 on Multiple Billboard Charts

Several years after his tragic death, Mac Miller is still setting records.

The late rapper’s estate recently released his long-lost album, Balloonerism, and it landed in the number one spot on multiple Billboard album charts, including Top Album Sales, Top Rap Albums, Vinyl Albums, and Indie Store Album Sales. In addition to the album sales charts, seven Balloonerism tracks made their way onto the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Balloonerism was recorded around 10 years ago, between Miller’s album Watching Movies With The Sound Off (2013) and his Faces (2014) mixtape. It was ultimately shelved in favor of other projects but was finally released on Jan. 17.

Balloonerism is Miller’s second number one on the Top Album Sales chart, his third on Top Rap Albums, his sixth chart-topper on Vinyl Albums, and his first on the Indie Store Album Sales ranking.

The album reportedly sold over 41,000 copies in the U.S. in the tracking week ending on Jan. 23, with vinyl sales making up the biggest portion of that amount, at 32,000. This marks Miller’s best vinyl sales week ever.

Miller passed away on Nov. 5, 2018. The L.A. County Coroner’s Office later released their report on the rapper’s death, stating that he died from an accidental drug overdose due to a “mixed drug toxicity” of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol.