Behold Matty Matheson’s Secret to the Crispiest Homemade Potato Chips

Matty Matheson came to our test kitchen with lots of potatoes and lobsters.

Naturally, Matty’s goal was to deliver the biggest punch in the face possible with these ingredients, and there was only way to get the maximum effect here—by turning them into potato chips and lobster rolls.

These chips are a cinch to make, as long as you don’t sever any fingertips on your trusty mandolin. Obviously, what you’re looking for here is the perfect crunch, so the thinner the better.

But the little chef’s secret that Matty let us in on was letting the sliced spuds soak in water and a half cup of white vinegar. After that, all you’ll need is some really hot oil and a whole lot of Old Bay seasoning to give your chips some old East Coast spice.

Serve hot. With lobster rolls. And lots of beer.