Maple Roasted Root Vegetables Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Ingredients

4 medium golden beets, peeled and cut into wedges

3 large carrots, peeled and cut into 1-2-inch rounds

2 medium parsnips, peeled, cored and cut into 2-inch pieces

2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled, halved, and sliced into 1-to-2-inch pieces

1 bunch radishes, greens trimmed, halved lengthwise

1 large rutabaga, peeled, quartered, and cut into 1”-to-2-inch pieces

6 sprigs rosemary, 1 finely chopped

½ cup|120 ml maple syrup

⅓ cup|80 ml olive oil

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Heat oven to 400°F. Line two rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. Combine beets, carrots, parsnips, sweet potatoes, radishes, rutabaga, and rosemary sprigs in a large bowl. Whisk together the chopped rosemary, maple syrup, olive oil, salt and pepper and drizzle over vegetables; toss to coat. Divide between baking sheets and spread in an even layer. Roast until vegetables are browned and tender, 45-50 minutes.

