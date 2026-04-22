Marathon Makes More Changes To Ease The Learning Curve

Bungie’s extraction shooter, Marathon, is off to a strong start with tight combat and a compelling world, but the game’s onboarding and difficulty can be an uphill battle for less hardcore gamers. Update 1.0.6.1 aims to continue tweaking some systems to hopefully ease some of that pain for players who are struggling.

Marathon Eases Restrictions on MEds and Armor Inventory Slots

Screenshot: Bungie

Marathon players who are struggling to stay alive long enough to successfully extract from a run will be relieved to hear that the latest update is going to make this a touch easier for them. In an effort to help with the difficulty curve in the extraction shooter, Bungie is doubling the amount of Depleted Patch Kits and Depleted Shield Charges that players can carry in a single inventory slot.

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This is a huge change that, in theory, could significantly improve the survivability rates for players who are still gaining their footing in the game. That is just one change in a lengthy list of tweaks that are arriving with the latest update.

Here is a look at the full patch notes for update 1.0.6.1:

WSTR tuning

WSTR Combat Shotgun, MIPS Slug Converter Mod: Adjusted long range slug performance to rein in extreme outlier kills and to align with the overall damage reduction, while we work on a more comprehensive balance pass.

Item Economy

Increased the daily stock limits for Enhanced (green) and Deluxe (blue) Sponsored Kits in the Armory.

Depleted Patch Kits & Depleted Shield Charges now stack to 6, up from 3. Standard rarity Sponsored Kits come with stacks of 6 instead of 3 Recruits now drop Depleted Patch Kits and Depleted Shield Charges at a much higher rate.



Weapons

Toggle Zoom (for keyboard and mouse players) no longer persists ADS (aim down sights) state through actions that suppress ADS like weapon swap or weapon reload, to fix an issue where players could get into a bad state unable to use medical consumables.

V85 Circuit Breaker: Fixed an issue where firing immediately after a fully charged shot would show projectiles and impact VFX but wouldn’t register as a hit.



User Interface and Experience

Improved accuracy of radial selections after opening the radial menu, making a selection, and closing the radial in quick succession, with the goal of reducing the number of instances a frag grenade is accidentally tossed at the player’s feet instead of a bubble shield.

Fixed an issue preventing crewmates’ weapon styles from appearing on their loadout display in the prepare screen.

Armory

Fixed an issue that was preventing barter weapons from displaying their barter cost on the weapon tile.

Zones

Perimeter Fixed the exfil countdown timer in the Perimeter tutorial so it correctly displays a full 10‑second countdown instead of briefly flashing “0:00” and disappearing when entering the exfil circle.

Cryo Archive Fixed an out-of-bounds exploit that would allow Runners to refund their gear if they stayed past the run countdown.



General

Increased the size of the overflow inventory to address scenarios where items could be lost due to limited overflow space.

It should be very interesting to see how well these changes are received by the community and if players who are struggling do end up extracting successfully more frequently after this patch.

That should be everything players need to know about the latest update to Marathon. Be sure to check back in the coming weeks for more updates and tweaks to the extraction shooter.

Marathon is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.