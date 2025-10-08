Matthew Perry Used To Go to AA Meetings at Ozzy Osbourne’s House

Ozzy Osbourne and Matthew Perry are two men who were open about their substance abuse struggles, and it turns out that they used to go to the same AA meetings because the late heavy metal godfather held them at his home, and the late Friends actor would attend.

In his new memoir, Last Rites, published posthumously, Ozzy recalled meeting Perry and getting to know him through the sobriety program. “He used to come to our house for AA meetings, or so my wife tells me,” he wrote, per US Weekly. “The funniest, most talented bloke. And he was trying so hard to stay on the right path.”

Ozzy continued: “Then one day he listened to his addiction telling him it was OK to get loaded, and that was it — game over. I felt so sad when they said he’d been found in his hot tub, unresponsive, with ketamine in his system. He’d given everything he had to stay clean. But it wasn’t enough.”

Perry was a beloved actor who was most well-known for his role as Chandler Bing in NBC’s sitcom Friends. Sadly, as Ozzy noted, he was found unresponsive in a hot tub in his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28, 2023. He was 54 years old. Perry’s death was later determined to have been caused by multiple factors, including the acute effects of ketamine, drowning, and coronary artery disease.

Ozzy Osbourne passed away on Tuesday, July 22. He was 76. In a statement, the Osbourne family said, “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love.”

Ozzy had been living with Parkinson’s and faced multiple health issues over the last several years. His cause of death was ultimately ruled as being due to acute myocardial infarction (heart attack) and out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. Coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction are listed as associated factors.

The legendary metal singer’s last live performance was earlier this summer at the Back to the Beginning festival, a concert event celebrating his career both solo and with Black Sabbath.