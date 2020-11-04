Mexican Pizza Recipe

Makes 7

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

Videos by VICE

for the refried beans:

2 tablespoons lard or bacon fat

1 small yellow onion, diced

2 tablespoons minced cilantro

1 garlic clove, roughly chopped

1 (15-ounce|425 gram) can pinto beans, with their liquid

kosher salt, to taste

for the enchilada sauce:

1 ½ tablespoons vegetable oil

1 ½ tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons chili powder

½ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon garlic salt

¼ teaspoon onion powder

1 cup|250 ml chicken stock

¾ cup|200 ml tomato purée

kosher salt, to taste

for the beef:

8 ounces|225 grams ground beef

¾ teaspoon garlic salt

¾ teaspoon ground cumin

¾ teaspoon onion powder

¾ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon ground coriander

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 ½ teaspoons cornstarch

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

for the tortillas:

¾ cup|280 ml vegetable oil

14 (6-inch) flour tortillas

kosher salt, to taste

for the pizza:

½ cup|55 grams finely shredded mozzarella cheese

½ cup|55 grams finely shredded Monterey Jack cheese

½ cup|55 grams finely shredded cheddar cheese

2 tomatoes, diced

Directions

Make the refried beans: Heat the lard in a small saucepan over medium-high. Add the onion and cook until golden, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in the cilantro and garlic and cook for 1 minute longer, or until fragrant. Add the beans with their liquid and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook, covered and stirring occasionally, until the beans are incredibly soft, about 10 minutes. Using an immersion blender or food processor, purée the beans until smooth, then season with salt and pepper. Keep warm. Make the enchilada sauce: Heat the oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the flour and cook 2 minutes, then stir in the chili powder, cumin, garlic salt, and onion powder. Cook 1 minute more, then slowly whisk in the stock until thick. Add the tomatoes and bring to a low simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until thick, 5 to 7 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and keep warm. Make the beef: In a medium bowl, combine the beef, garlic salt, cumin, onion powder, paprika, cayenne, and coriander. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Heat the oil in a medium skillet over medium-high. Add the ground beef and cook, breaking up the pieces with the back of a wooden spoon, until browned, about 7 minutes. Mix the cornstarch with ¼ cup|60 ml water and add to the beef; bring to a boil. Cook, uncovered and stirring occasionally, until thick, about 4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and keep warm. Prepare the tortillas: Heat the oil in a medium skillet over medium. Prick each tortilla with a toothpick several times and, working in batches, cook one tortilla, flipping once, until slightly crispy, 1 to 2 minutes. You may need to prick the tortilla as it cooks to pop any bubbles that develop as you go. Cook one tortilla, flipping once, until slightly crispy, 1 to 2 minutes. Using tongs, transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and season with salt. Repeat with remaining tortillas. Assemble the pizza: Heat the oven to 350°F. Spread 3 tablespoons of refried beans on half of the tortillas, leaving about ½-inch border. Dollop each with 2 tablespoons of the beef, then another tortilla. Spread ¼ cup|60 ml of the enchilada sauce over each, then a heaping tablespoon of each of the cheeses. Sprinkle with some tomatoes and transfer to a baking sheet. Bake until the cheese has just melted, about 6 minutes. Cut into quarters and serve.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.