Entertainment Michael Lies to His Mom in This Week’s Comic from Stephen Maurice Graham By Stephen Graham January 21, 2016, 1:00am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Look at Stephen Maurice Graham’s website, Tumblr, Twitter, and Instagram. Tagged:alone, chicks with keyboards, Comics!, lying, lying to your parents, MASTURBATION, Michael, movies, Stephen Maurice Graham, Vice comics Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE How to “Career-Cushion” and Protect Yourself From a Recession 01.10.23 By Arman Khan How Reality TV Got Meta 12.16.22 By Louis Staples Models on SextPanther, a Sexting Site, Banned From Sending Sexts 11.17.22 By Anya Zoledziowski Social Media Is Dead 11.08.22 By Edward Ongweso Jr