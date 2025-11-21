THCa Flower That Rivals Your Fave Thanksgiving Pie

Thanksgiving is almost here, and that means awkward family small talk and passive-aggressive political conversations are in your near future. How fun! You can make that ride a little easier (and sweeter), with Mr. Hemp Flower Peanut Butter Pie THCa Flower strain.

This lush and well-rounded strain can replace pumpkin pie at the Thanksgiving table, leaving you with a cheerful and lowkey vibe so you can actually enjoy your family (maybe). The warm-textured smoke, nutty, minty taste, and euphoric high are lovely for the holiday season.

Every inhale is sweet and every exhale is cozy. The top-shelf THCa flower isn’t a budget pick, but it’s worth every penny for this high-quality strain that was clearly cultivated with care.

What Is It?

This THCa flower is the Peanut Butter Pie strain, which is what I would consider a dark horse in the cannabis world. It’s not the most well-known or popular strain, which is criminal in my opinion. It’s a potent option, with a THC content that tends to hover around 30%. Mr. Hemp Flower’s Peanut Butter Pie is 32% THCa, which translates to about 28% Delta-9 THC once it’s heated.

In case you’re not up on THCa, it’s the precursor to Delta-9 THC that is naturally found in cannabis plants. It’s not psychoactive, but when you apply heat to it, whether by lighting a joint or baking it in the oven, the THCa becomes THC. Like magic! It loses some weight when it’s converted, which is why the THCa percentage is higher than the final Delta-9 THC concentration.

The hybrid strain tends to lean toward indica, so it’s a more relaxing strain. Its parents are Do-Si-Dos and Lava Cake strains. Mr. Hemp Flower’s version is grown in an indoor greenhouse, and I’d be remiss not to mention that it was the winning strain for the High Times 2024 Hemp Cup. That doesn’t mean it’ll be the winning strain for you, but it’s still a nice feather in PBP’s cap.

Why It Stands Out

Courtesy of author

A strain called “Peanut Butter Pie” is hard to pass up. And a final THC concentration of 28% is on the higher end of the spectrum for THCa flower. It’s a decent choice for heavy users who need a potent toke. Mr. Hemp Flower has a variety of delectable THCa flower strains, but the Peanut Butter Pie stands out as one of the top-shelf strains. And that Hemp Cup award makes it even more eye-catching.

It is priced as a top-shelf strain too, so keep that in mind when balancing your weed budget. An eighth of PBP is $60, which is substantially above the average for THCa flower. I’d say $40 for an eighth is a middle-of-the-road price, so this is certainly on the high end of the spectrum. But you get what you pay for, and the quality of this bud is super apparent from the moment you crack open the container. But I’ll get to all that.

Lastly, Mr. Hemp Flower does have a cheeky, laidback, I-don’t-take-myself-too-seriously kind of vibe that’s appealing. The aesthetics aren’t Louvre-worthy or anything, but the smirking little smiley face has a quirky vibe that I can appreciate.

Testing and Results

Mr. Hemp Flower takes quality seriously, and it shows in this THCa flower. PBP has a smooth smoke, warm flavor, and potent but cozy high. It captures the indica vibe perfectly, and while I know it makes some people sleepy, I found this batch to be soothing but not snoozy. Even when I smoked it in bed, it didn’t send me to sleep in two seconds. But it does allow me to melt into the mattress and wind down with ease.

It’s mainly a head high with a strong dose of euphoria and a side of body tingles. There are some giggles, but it generally brings you down to a satisfied and calm state that’s perfect for the end of a long, stressful day. It doesn’t spur any anxious feelings or paranoia, and can actually help squash those feelings.

The Look

I have to give a major shoutout to the look of the actual nug (that’s singular nug). I got an eighth, and there was one singular nug in the jar. This is a good thing because it was a fat nug that was still intact. This speaks to the quality of the growing, as denser buds are more moist and flavorful. Think of it as the opposite of shake, which is like the sad cannabis crumbs you can get for cheap.

Even after packing quite a few bowls, I was still impressed by the size of the nug that was left. It’s one of those buds that when you put a little piece into your grinder, you wind up with a surprisingly large and fluffy pile in your chamber. This moist character also means the weed burns a little slower, so you can enjoy it for longer and won’t waste much while smoking.

The Taste

The flavor here isn’t quite what I expected. It does have the warmth and nutty, buttery taste and scent I would expect from something called Peanut Butter Pie. However, there are also notes of mint, pepper, and herbs that create a more complex and layered profile. I suspect those hints of sharper, fresher flavors come from its Do-Si-Dos dad, as I always find that strain to be more refreshing and pungent than others.

Despite those lighter notes, the smoke has a soft, easygoing texture, so no harshness on your throat or coughing fits. That’s one of the marks of a truly great batch of flowers that was grown with love. Mr. Hemp’s love.

It’s not too late to get your hands on some of Mr. Hemp Flower Peanut Butter Pie THCa Flower before Thanksgiving is upon us, so grab an eighth (or more) and prep yourself for turkey and talking.

