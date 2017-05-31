Listen to Mutoid Man’s Metal-Worshipping, Riff-Heavy Album, ‘War Moans’

When the world first met Mutoid Man, the supergroup comprised of members of Cave In, Converge, and All Pigs Must Die, it didn’t seem like the project was built to last. The band was a bi-coastal trio of friends with other higher priority gigs in their way. But the seeds they planted with their 2013 debut, Helium Head, have since sprouted into a towering behemoth in its own right.

On War Moans, their third album in four years, Mutoid Man has not only found their footing in their identity, but is full-on running through walls with it. The album showcases the members’ unabashed love of metal riffs and fucked up time signatures, which seem to get more illogical for each year that Mutoid Man endures. At points, it feels like an inside joke among the members as they try to warp, twist, and stretch timings until they’re barely playable by human hands.

And while the band members—Stephen Brodsky, Ben Koller, and Nick Cageao—are clearly students of the Van Halen-style of guitar worship, War Moans is not simply a tribute record. Instead, it inverts the macho metal mindset, making the listener question the very fabric of their devotion to the genre. At times, this comes in the form of over-the-top sexualization, like a narrative about impregnating Satan’s daughter on “Date with the Devil,” but other times it’s simply an overly exaggerated wail from singer/guitarist Brodsky.

War Moans is a spacey, mathy record that rides that hairline balance between being sincere and being meta, all from a band that, thankfully, looks like it’s here to stay.

Listen to War Moans and catch Mutoid Man on tour with Helms Alee at the dates below.

June 4 Boston, MA @ Great Scott

June 5 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

June 6 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

June 7 Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

June 8 Detroit, MI @ El Club

June 9 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

June 10 Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle Brewing

June 12 Dallas, TX @ Curtain Club

June 13 Austin, TX @ Barracuda

June 14 Houston, TX @ The Studio at Warehouse Live

June 15 Baton Rouge, LA @ Spanish Moon

June 16 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell)

June 17 Orlando, FL @ The Social

June 19 Raleigh, NC @ King’s

June 20 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts – Black Box

July 6 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

July 7 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

July 8 San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

July 10 Los Angeles, CA @ Resident

July 11 Santa Ana, CA @ The Constellation Room

July 12 San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

July 13 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

July 14 Las Vegas, NV @ Beauty Bar

July 15 Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

July 16 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge