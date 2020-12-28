Never Have I Ever: Gaming Edition

Never have I ever played a game of “Never Have I Ever” like this! Listeners chimed in with their weird, amazing, and unique gaming experiences and we played never have I ever with them! Come along as Austin, Gita, Patrick, Rob, and Ricardo all share their oddest gaming experiences, from brute forcing RPGS, to having parents call a game company, to being taken under the wing of an altruistic online stranger in a multiplayer game, get ready for a hilarious holiday hoopla!

