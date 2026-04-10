New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week (4/10)

It’s New Music Friday, yet again, which means that we can collectively celebrate the end of a long week with some fresh tracks!

This week, NMF is leaning very hip-hop heavy, starting with a new track from a pair of rap icons. But there are definitely a couple of heavy tracks anchoring the list. Read on to see what this week’s recommendations are…

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“Pop My S***” by Snoop Dogg and Trinidad James

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There’s this idea that the current landscape of music isn’t conducive to audiences being drawn into a complete album the way we used to be.

I completely understand that argument, and in many ways I agree with it. But I would add that a record like Snoop Dogg’s 10 Til Midnight, with a song like “Pop My S***” (feat. Trinidad James), proves that every song has an equal shot at being a hit when they’re all placed on the same playing field.

Sitting nine tracks down on Snoop’s new record, “Pop My S***” is a bass-heavy jam with some cleverly placed piano and snaps to build the beat. Then Snoop and Trin come in, absolutely SLAYING bars. I’m telling you, don’t sleep on this one.

“All You Ever Wanted” by Oliver Tree

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Oliver Tree’s new song, “All You Ever Wanted”, feels like a cross between LCD Soundsystem and Fatboy Slim in the best way. It’s hard to explain (which a better writer would never say out loud), but there’s something retro and cinematic about it. Like, I just picture a single shot of 1999 Sarah Polley running through L.A., GO-style.

Sometimes, I feel like I could listen to Oli for weeks on end and still never figure him out. Like, the unpredictability is such a crucial element of his creativity. This track only deepens the fascination.

“Free 40” by Skrilla and YoungBoy Never Broke Again

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Philly rapper Skrilla and Louisiana’s own NBA Youngboy linked up for a wild new track, “Free 40”. Equal parts classical and drill rap, the song is like a Victorian torture device: timelessly relentless.

This is one of those “lead a horse to water” songs. I can tell you it’s flawless. I can expose you to its merciless beauty. But I can’t feel it for you.

“OK, I’m Reloaded” by Ho99o9

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Ho99o9 doesn’t care what you think rap or industrial should sound like. They’re going to do whatever the hell they want anyway. And it’s always going to fire on every cylinder.

This week, the duo dropped “OK, I’m Reloaded”, a track that delivers exactly what it teases… a full clip’s worth of dark, confrontational electro hip-hop.

“LETHAL ABUSE” by ABLATION

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This is brutal. F***ing. Death metal. In the best way. Comprised of members from Sanguisugabogg, Suffocation, and Dehumanized, it’s clear that Ablation is what you get when death metal’s best of the best link up like Blast Beat Power Rangers.

Also, you simply cannot go wrong when your song opens with a sample from Tropic Thunder. Least of all, a sample of Tom Cruise’s expletive-ridden rant as studio executive Les Grossman.

But, to go back to my original comment, this is just really good, well-crafted death metal that you would be really disappointed in yourself for missing. So just do us all a favor and play it loud.