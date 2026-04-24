New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week (4/24)

Well, friends, it’s the last New Music Friday of the month, and it’s a good one!

There are some really great new songs and albums out today, but if you need help narrowing down to a few so you don’t feel overwhelmed, please scroll on!

Videos by VICE

“Reward the Scars” by Korn

Play video

Korn is very much here to stay, and this new soundtrack single from Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred is just stronger evidence. The nu-metal godfathers deliver a remarkably heavy performance with “RTeward the Scars”. It’s unmistakably their sound while evolving things to a new level.

It’s definitely got me excited for a new Korn album.

“Imbuya” by Butthole Surfers

Play video

The Butthole Surfers are back with a new single from their forthcoming album, After the Astronaut. I bet that’s a sentence some of you never thought you’d read.

The Infamous 90s rock band is finally dropping the long-lost album, which was originally supposed to be released in 1998. It will now drop on June 26, 2026, via Sunset Blvd.

Heralding the album’s arrival was the debut surf-punk single “Jet Fighter”. Now they bring us “Imbuya”, a chaotic psych-rock tune that almost feels like a mashup between Melvins and The Prodigy. It’s certainly not to be missed.

“Come Thru” by E-Los

Play video

Boston alt-R&B artist E-Los is coming out with his heart in his hand on “Come Thru”, his newest song, out now. The track is a smooth, lo-fi R&B jam that plays like a mirage.

E-Los has a really compelling story, and we should be keeping our eyes and ears open on this dude.

“IH8YOURGUTZ” by The Cab

Play video

After a 15-year silence, pop-rock heroes The Cab are back with a new album and catchy release day single: “IH8YOURGUTZ”.

Emerging as a more seasoned outfit, the band brings the same level of energy fans have come to love them for, now with just more edge and unfiltered veracity. Specifically, “IH8YOURGUTZ” is a magnificently catchy track with some unflinchingly honest lyrics about toxic attraction.

This one will dig in and keep your head bopping all day.

“Bills” by Skulls

Play video

Self-described “Island Punks,” Skulls go hard on their debut EP and the new single “Bills”. This is skate-park, Tony Hawk Pro Skater-style punk rock at its finest. It’s fast, fun, and confrontational.

Skulls proves that punk rock is more certainly alive and well in 2026.