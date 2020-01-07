How I’m Trying to Become the Best Version of Myself in 2020

If New Year’s Eve is the magical restart button we all believe it to be, then January is our clean slate. It’s the one time in the year we all have fresh eyes, still excited for the 11 months ahead.





With everything fucked up happening in the world (Flooding, wildfires, war threats), this optimism can disappear in a blink of an eye, so instead of pursuing lofty resolutions, I’ve decided to break them up into easily-achievable bite-sized skills I can build on every day.



Videos by VICE

From learning to cook to unlearning my on-the-go mindset, these are goals that can hopefully save my sanity during these crazy times.

Do nothing for an entire weekend

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash.

I surround myself with overachievers. This forces me to push myself everyday, but it can be physically and mentally draining, too. I spend weekdays working for 40 hours and weekends searching for a new hobby or going all out with friends out of town. I need to pause. So this year, I want to learn to spend an entire weekend doing nothing. This means ignoring that little voice in my head telling me to write, or workout, or party on a Saturday and making myself stay at home.

I want to kick back and watch Netflix while wearing a rose-infused face mask and eating an entire pizza. Studies say that relaxing is just as important as getting things done, so vegging out should be a fun, guilt-free activity.

Cook vegan meals

Photo by Edgar Castrejon on Unsplash.

Last year, I watched the documentary The Game Changers and am now considering a more plant-based diet. In the film, athletes share their success stories after going vegan. I honestly doubt I’ll ever give up meat totally — I love my medium-rare steaks too much — but this year, I want to master at least one good vegan meal.



Nothing makes me fall in love with a dish faster than cooking it myself, so this is one way for me to ease into a cleaner diet. Not only would it do good for my insides, it will also be good for the environment. Climate Change is real and food systems is responsible for 21 to 37 percent of global greenhouse gases. They’re also significant contributors to deforestation and loss of biodiversity. If changing my diet can help lessen this effect, then I’m happy to at least try.

Say “no” to booze

Photo by Yutacar on Unsplash.

Most of my weekends are spent drinking with friends and each night we’re out is another time they get to see me slur my words, spill drinks on tables, and unknowingly commit petty theft. I always wake up the next day feeling bloated, with a fragmented memory and an unbearable guilt that I may have done something wrong. This happens to everyone, but when it happens too often, there must be something wrong.

For 2020, I’m going to bid farewell to these “shameovers” by learning to say “no” to booze more. When I do drink, there won’t be any mixing of liquor, no chugging, and no more shots.

It would really be nice to remember my 20s and my body will probably thank me for this later.

Stop buying useless things

Photo by Nick de Partee on Unsplash.

Buying a house, raising kids, and starting a business in this economy? Just saying it out loud sounds absurd, but I’m sick of spending on things that don’t have any real value. I now want to be more responsible with my finances with the hopes of building a better foundation for my future (Cue: cheesy music).

This means giving up buying clothes and perfume I never use (I have way too many). I also want to learn how to earn more, so I’ve decided to get over my fear of numbers and start learning how to invest in stocks. Having a solo stream of income just doesn’t cut it anymore.

Lift weights at the gym

Photo by John Arano on Unsplash.

Losing weight and going to the gym is one of the most common New Year’s resolutions. But I read that it’s better to be specific with the promises you make in January. So instead of just signing up for a gym membership, I want to learn exercises I’ve never done before. Number one on the list is lifting weights.

I am overwhelmed by the buff bodies, routines, and equipment whenever I walk into a gym. I’m too anxious and shy to ask strangers to spot me, so I avoid strength training at all costs and instead resort to running on a treadmill for an hour all by my lonesome. Learning to lift weights is my first step towards that six-pack and, hopefully, a new pack of friends too.

Find Lia on Twitter and Instagram.