New Zealand’s Mount Taranaki Is Now Legally a Person

New Zealand has granted a mountain personhood.

In the United States, we consider corporate people, because we’ve lost our minds and never had souls. But New Zealand views personhood a little differently.

Videos by VICE

Mount Taranaki, the second-highest peak on New Zealand’s North Island, coming in at 8,261 feet, has been granted all the same rights as a human being as it is considered an ancestor by the indigenous Māori people.

Mount Taranaki is Now Taranaki Maunga, A Legally Recognized Human Being

Mount Taranaki will now be known as Taranaki Maunga, a legal person, having been granted all the rights and responsibilities of a human being. This is part of a broader movement of recognizing the rights of nature in New Zealand, which has previously granted human rights to the Te Urewera Forest back in 2014.

The mountain now is represented by an entity called Te Kāhui Tupua, a governing body made up of Māori tribal members and government officials. This organization will be the “face and voice” of the mountain to ensure its health, well-being, and preservation.

The establishment of the mountain’s personhood has its roots buried deep in New Zealand’s colonial history. In the 18th century, British colonizers took the mountain from the Māori. As the Māori tribes were disempowered and had their lands confiscated from them, Taranaki Maunga was stripped of its traditional uses with its management largely controlled by non-Māori groups.

The Māori have risen to prominence in recent years, gaining larger cultural power and relevance than ever before. With this newfound influence, tribal groups have been able to receive financial settlements for years of abuse and have overseen the return of cultural artifacts.

The legal recognition will help prevent forced sales and protect the mountain’s conservation efforts, while still allowing public access to tourism and recreation. The recognition of Taranaki Maunga’s personhood echoes New Zealand’s commitment to reconciling with its Indigenous people, offering a path forward toward greater legal and cultural recognition.