OnlyFans Model Found With Horrific Injuries, Investigation Remains Ongoing Months Later

Maria Kovalchuk, a 20-year-old OnlyFans model from Ukraine, was found on the brink of death after allegedly attending a “Porta Potty” party event. This all went down in mid-March, but the case remains ongoing as no answers have come forward as to what exactly transpired to her devastating injuries.

If you’re asking what the heck a “Porta Potty” gathering is, you’re not alone. Apparently it’s an underground event where influencers are paid to attend and go through humiliating and degrading exercises in front of those who attend. It literally has nothing to do with the portable toilets you’re probably thinking of.

Sometimes, though, these things can even push borderline abuse, or in this case, even further.

OnlyFans Model Found With Broken Spine and Limbs

According to The Sun, Kovalchuk was in Dubai for a gathering to support a jailed Russian sociologist, Boris Kagarlitsky, prior to her disappearance. There is currently a human trafficking case open between Dubai and Ukrainian police. Kovalchuk was found alongside the side of a road with a broken spine, arms and legs.

She is unable to speak, so there is no confirmation from her as to what happened. The outlet spoke with a source close to her who claims it was “Russian citizens” that are in the United Arab Emirates who tortured her.

Other creators on the platform shared with The Sun that these parties do exist and the “elite parties” can offer tens of thousands of dollars to these women in exchange for going through extreme situations. Some of the women who spoke with the outlet said this can go as far as being raped in some cases.

Kovalchuk is progressively getting better but still in the care of medical experts. Her family remains hopeful that justice can be served. She remains in stable condition. It’s remarkable that months have gone by and nothing more has come out with the investigation as to who was responsible for Kovalchuk’s injuries.