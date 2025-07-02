Ozzy Osbourne Is Dropping a Beauty Brand Collaboration, and It’s “Pure, Unfiltered Rock ‘n’ Glam Mayhem”

As if he isn’t busy enough, heavy metal godfather Ozzy Osbourne is dropping a beauty brand collaboration. Louder reports that Osbourne has teamed with Birmingham, England-based company Jolie Beauty to launch a line of beauty products, which will become available in the coming weeks.

“It’s such an honour that Ozzy and his team chose to partner with us – especially as an independently run brand from his home city,” said Jolie Beauty CEO Jolie Cashmore. “This collaboration is a testament to Ozzy’s impact on the gothic and alternative communities, and a celebration of his legendary influence on music, fashion, and creativity.”

“The bat is finally out the bag,” Cashmore added in a video posted on TikTok. “I hardly believe it either, guys, and I’ve had a lot of time to process this. Tears have been shed when I got this news.”

“I cried because this is an absolute honour for me,” Cashmore continued. “I am a lifelong Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne fan, and of course he’s from Birmingham. To be given this opportunity by the Osbourne team is just a dream come true. It’s so amazing that they’ve chosen an independent, small Birmingham brand for this.”

Keep an eye on Jolie Beauty’s website, where details of the collection will be posted on July 9.

In other Ozzy-collab news, the Black Sabbath frontman also recently partnered with Liqud Death to sell cans containing his DNA. Ozzy drank 10 cans of Liquid Death Iced Tea, and then each can was sealed to preserve the contents. The goal? Once technology and federal law permit, fans can use this DNA to try to clone Ozzy in the future and enjoy him for hundreds of years to come. He’s even daring fans to take him up on the offer, saying, “Clone me, you bastards.”

Each Ozzy DNA can was placed into a lab-quality container, each hand-signed by Ozzy himself. There are only 10 of the cans in existence, and they were each sold for $450 each.

Ozzy will play his last show at the “Back To The Beginning” festival this weekend

On July 5, Fans ascend on Villa Park, Birmingham, for the Back To The Beginning festival, which is being called “the greatest heavy metal show ever.” It will be the absolute last time that Ozzy Osbourne and the original lineup of Black Sabbath perform together live.

Tickets for the charity benefit show went on sale on February 14, Valentine’s Day, and have sold out. All profits will go to three important causes and health facilities: Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice.

While many fans around the world will not be able to attend the big show, it will be livestreamed via the concert website. Fans can purchase tickets here.