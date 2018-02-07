Peanut Butter Sauce Recipe

Makes: 1 ¼ cups

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup|250 grams creamy peanut butter 250g, 1 cup

¼ cup|45 grams coconut oil

1 teaspoon|5 grams kosher or sea salt

Directions

Melt the ingredients: Place the peanut butter, coconut oil, and salt in a medium heatproof bowl. Find a pot with a mouth a few inches smaller than the bowl, and fill it with 2 inches of water. Place the pot over high heat and cook until it comes to a boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer. Nestle the bowl of peanut butter over the pot of simmering water and melt the peanut butter and coconut oil over this water bath; mix. Store the ribbon: Remove the bowl from the double boiler and let it cool to room temperature. Store peanut butter ribbon in an airtight container in your cupboard. Prepare the ribbon as an add in: To use the peanut butter ribbon in your ice cream, heat it just enough that it is fluid but not hot. This should be about 60°F. Pour the liquid peanut butter ribbon over freshly churned ice cream, let it harden, then continue to layer ice cream and peanut butter ribbon.

Reprinted from Hello, My Name Is Ice Cream: The Art and Science of the Scoop. Copyright © 2017 by Dana Cree. Photographs by Andrea D’Agosto. Illustrations by Anna Posey. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC.

