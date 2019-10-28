Perfect Crispy Pancakes Recipe

Makes about 15 pancakes

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

4 cups|570 grams all-purpose flour

½ cup|100 grams baking powder

½ cup|112 grams granulated sugar

3 tablespoons kosher salt

2 lemons, zested

4 large eggs plus 4 large egg yolks

3 cups|710 ml whole milk

8 tablespoons|125 ml clarified butter, melted, plus 2 ¼ cups|532 ml for cooking

butter, to serve

maple syrup, to serve

Directions

In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs and yolks with the sugar, lemon zest, and salt until incorporated and slightly creamed. Add in the baking powder and stir to combine, then stir in half of the milk. Gradually stir in the flour until combined, then the remaining milk. Don’t worry about lumps! You don’t want to over-mix the batter. Whisk in the clarified butter and set aside. Heat a generous amount of clarified butter over medium-high on a griddle top or large cast iron skillet. Pour pancakes onto griddle with a 4 ounce ladle and cook until bubbles begin to form, 2 minutes. Flip and cook another 1 to 2 minutes, until cooked through. Serve with the butter and maple syrup.

