Perfect Gravy Recipe

Servings: 4-6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

juices from the turkey pan

roasted turkey neck

2 cups|473 ml chicken stock

2 cups|473 ml beef stock

3 sprigs fresh thyme

3 sprigs fresh sage

1 small handful fresh parsley

1 shallot, roughly chopped

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Remove your turkey from its pot and set it aside to rest. While it rests, make your gravy. In a medium sized pot (or the pot you cooked your turkey in), add any juices from the turkey, the turkey neck (if you like), the chicken stock, beef stock, thyme, sage, parsley, and shallot. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then continue to cook until reduced by about half, stirring often. Strain the solids.

