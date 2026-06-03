Persona 6 Logo and Release Date Leaked In New Images

The Persona 6 logo and color themes have reportedly been leaked online. The major leak follows images of the P6 protagonist surfacing online. The same leaker also claims to have revealed the Persona 6 release date.

Persona 6 Logo and Color Theme Reportedly Leaked

Screenshot: Atlus

The Persona 6 logo and color scheme for the game have potentially leaked online. As we , images of the Persona 6 protagonist were mysteriously leaked on Chinese social media last week. Initially, fans were unsure if they were real; however, a credible SEGA leaker has since claimed they were in fact real.

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Now it appears the same account who leaked the Persona 6 protagonist is back, this time with the game’s logo. New images of the supposed P6 logo surfaced on the ResetEra forum. If real, the new Persona title icon looks to have a simpler design. Some fans have even compared the Persona 6 logo to DC comics branding, which, if I’m being honest, I can kind of see. More importantly, the Persona 6 color theme will also reportedly be green.

Screenshot: ResetEra shadowfrom

While this might seem like innocuous information, Persona fans have always seen the color theming to be sort of a big deal. Atlus in the past has used colors to represent the game’s themes. For example, the more moody Persona 3 had blue hues throughout, while the bright and sunny Persona 4 used yellow theming.

Although who knows what green actually means in this case. In literature, the color is often used to represent greed, envy, and wealth. But at this point, speculating on Persona 6 themes would be quite the reach as we know nothing about the project.

Screenshot: Atlus

While we previously reported that the Persona 6 release date would be in 2027, the leaker has now come forward with a specific date. While it appears that some of the images they have posted are likely legitimate, I would still take this with a grain of salt. However, in a new post on Xiaohongshu, the account revealed P6’s supposed launch window.

According to the leak, the Persona 6 release date is “currently slated” for September 2027. This is interesting because it’s rumored that Persona 4 Revival will launch in February next year. The reason this is particularly noteworthy is that it actually mirrors a release strategy that Atlus has used previously.

Atlus launched Persona 3 Reload in February 2024. However, eight months later, they then released Metaphor: ReFantazio in September. Sound familiar? So if this leaker is actually telling the truth, then the leaked Persona 6 release date would actually make some sense in terms of how the company has handled recent game launches.

Screenshot: Reddit

That said, development plans can always change. Persona 6 also hasn’t even been officially announced by Atlus. So we could be getting way ahead of ourselves with these recent leaks. Although if there is any truth to any of this, it also wouldn’t be too surprising if we got a Persona 6 release date announcement at the Xbox Games Showcase happening on June 7, 2026.