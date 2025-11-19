Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Zeraora Reveal Confirms Mega Dimension DLC Leaks Were Real

After months of rumors, Game Freak has revealed Mega Zeraora in the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC. However, the new trailer also confirmed that PLZA DLC leaks from a year ago were actually real all along.

How to Get Mega Zeraora in Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC

After being leaked back in 2024, Mega Zeraora has finally been announced for the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC. Game Freak didn’t reveal too much about the Mythical Pokémon’s new form and mostly just showed off his model in a short trailer. However, in a press release, it was confirmed that Mega Zeraora will be added to the Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC starting on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

As for how to get Mega Zeraora in Pokémon Legends Z-A, you will need to purchase the Mega Dimension DLC. Based on the trailers, it looks like we obtain the new Mega Evolution through the expansion’s main story. Unlike Mega Diancie, it doesn’t appear that the Gen 7 Mythical Pokémon will be distributed through the game’s Mystery Gift feature. Currently, this is all we know about the new Mega Pokémon.

Game Freak also released the official Pokédex entry description for Mega Zeraora: “The electric energy it stores in its body is equivalent to ten bolts of lightning. Protrusions on its forehead, chest, back, and the backs of its hands are where the electric energy is particularly concentrated. The protrusions steadily emit a pale blue light.” However, the most interesting thing about the Mega Zeraora reveal is that it confirmed PLZA DLC leaks were actually accurate.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Zeraora Stats Leak Explained

With the latest trailer confirming leaks about Mega Zeraora were actually real this whole time, it also means that we already have his new Mega Evolution stats in PLZA. Assuming Game Freak didn’t make changes to an earlier build of the RPG, dataminers were able to discover a full breakdown of the Mythical Pokémon’s combat powers. You can find the full leaked stats below.

Leaked Mega Zeraora stats in the Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC Mega Dimension:

HP: 88

Atk: 157

Def: 75

SpAtk: 147

SpDef: 80

Speed: 153

As I said in my initial report on Mega Zeraora in October, the Mythical Pokémon now has one of the fastest Speed stats in the game. In PLZA’s real-time combat, Speed actually determines how quickly you can spam attacks. So with a Speed of 153, Mega Zeraora is going to hit like an absolute truck. The Gen 7 Legendary might become a new favorite for farming the Infinite Z-A Royale.

More PLZA Leaks Likely Real After Mega Zeraora Reveal

Finally, the new trailer confirms that the leaked Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC Pokédex is also likely real. So if you want to see which new and returning Pokémon will be added in PLZA, check out our full report here.

Players will be able to pick up Mega Zeraora when the Mega Dimension DLC launches on Dec 10. The original Zeraora leak also revealed that Mega Darkrai and Mega Heatran will also be added to Pokémon Legends Z-A. Like the Gen 7 Mythical, they are likely to be a part of the Mega Dimension story campaign.