Police Reportedly Making Arrest Around Celeste Rivas’ Death, but It’s Not D4vd

Months after the body of Celeste Rivas was found inside a car registered to singer D4vd, grand jury hearings are underway. Things are seemingly getting intense, however, as police are reportedly set to make an arrest.

According to TMZ, one female witness has been uncooperative. In response, L.A. Deputy D.A. Beth Silverman is calling for the arrest of the unnamed witness. The outlet states that the witness is represented by attorney Evan Jenness. Notably, Jenness represents Robert Morgenroth, D4vd’s manager, who testified for about three days.

🚨 Someone is about to be arrested in the Celeste Rivas case—and it's not D4vd. pic.twitter.com/DYqh80oZfR — TMZ (@TMZ) December 11, 2025

Allegedly, Silverman told Jenness she was planning to ask the judge to issue a “body attachment.” This would force the female witness to testify before the grand jury. Apparently, the female witness was supposed to show up but never did. Silverman was said to be “visibly frustrated.” She expressed cause for having law enforcement take the woman into custody and bring her to court.

TMZ also reports that, on Monday, Morgenroth was spotted in the court hallway talking to his lawyer. The media outlet claims that he told her that things got tense between him and Silverman while he was testifying in the grand jury room.

It’s unclear if the unnamed witness has been taken into police custody

He reportedly stated that the Deputy D.A. challenged him on why he didn’t contact the police. The music manager did not indicate that he knew what would make Silverman press him on this. He did say, however, that he responded to her by saying he didn’t think it was his duty. He said that he was trying to keep D4vd’s tour from ending.

On September 8, police officers were called to an impound lot in Los Angeles. Employees stated that they noticed an unpleasant odor coming from a car that had been impounded a couple of days prior. Officers began investigating and discovered a body inside.

D4vd is reportedly a “person of interest” in the investigation of Rivas’ death

It was later reported that the vehicle was a 2023 Tesla registered to David Anthony Burke—d4vd’s real name—of Hempstead, Texas. Eventually, authorities learned that the body was 14-year-old Celeste Rivas, from Lake Elsinore in Riverside County.

In November, it was reported that D4vd was added to the police’s “persons of interest” list. At the time, sources also claimed the singer was allegedly not cooperating with the investigation.