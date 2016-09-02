Northwestern Black Metal Cult Predatory Light Summon Ancient Evil on Their Full-Length Debut



Photo courtesy of Psychic Violence

Thanks to some unknown dickhead, the new album from Northwestern black metal force Predatory Light leaked prior to its intended release date of September 22. The leak comes at a vastly inopportune time, as the band is poised to appear at Eternal Warfare fest next week, and head out on a short West Coast tour with legendary Italian occultists Mortuary Drape, but they’re making the best of it. Taking a page out of Mgla’s sooty playbook, the band’s label Psychic Violence has decided to post the album in its entirety on Bandcamp.

All purchases support the band directly, so I urge you to dig deep and support one of North America’s best contemporary black metal bands. Unlike most of their Northwestern brethren, Predatory Light take their primary influences from the Greek black metal gods of old, with solid nods to South America’s ferocity and Italy’s cryptic, cobwebbed atmosphere as well. Their self-titled album follows a 2015 with NYC cult Vorde, and its architects are also members of Ash Borer, Triumvir Foul, Vanum, Mania, and more.

Physical releases are still to come, with CDs handled by Psychic Violence and Invictus Productions (Invictus will be releasing a vinyl version eventually, as well). For now, have a listen to Predatory Light below, and pay particular attention to its eerie melodic elements to find out why they’ve been tapped to support Mortuary Drape.

Catch Predatory Light on tour with Mortuary Drape in September:

9/10 – Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

9/11 – Eugene, OR – Old Nick’s Pub

9/12 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Metro

9/13 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Globos