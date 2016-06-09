Swedish Singer Merely’s Heavenly New Track, “Yang,” Will Transport You to Another World

Photo by Fredrik Andersson Andersson

When you’re in bed late at night, do you ever think about which sounds will accompany your entrance into the (possible) afterlife? If you’re going to shuffle off the mortal coil permanently, hopefully you’ll get the full angelic treatment with something super pretty—like Merely’s new track, “Yang.”

Merely is an singer and producer out of Sweden who’s known for her knack for blending her voice and chamber pop tendencies into beautiful songs. “Yang” really does feel like entering some angelic kingdom for the first time. Merely stacks together different textures into a constellation of sound, including guitars and vocals from her labelmates, JJ. It’s a constant, rising exuberance, made even stranger at the end by a dash of blastbeats that, against all odds, makes it feel more heavenly.

Bless Merely.

Merely’s upcoming record ‘Uncanny Valley’ comes out next Friday, June 17.

